GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 26,164 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,164 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.22% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $64,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,666,000 after acquiring an additional 143,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile



Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

