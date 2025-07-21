1,579 Shares in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.21.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

