Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Stifel Financial worth $100,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $436,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

