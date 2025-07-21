Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $29.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.