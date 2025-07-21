Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

