Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 935,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,313,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,510,000 after purchasing an additional 878,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $114.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

