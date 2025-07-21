Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,389,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 166,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

