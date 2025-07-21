West Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,108 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2025

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,197,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

