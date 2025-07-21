Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $382.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $336.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average of $317.60. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $2,825,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 66,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

