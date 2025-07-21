Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.79.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.3%

Datadog stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.27, a P/E/G ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the sale, the director owned 380,281 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,564.80. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $2,211,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,576,223. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.