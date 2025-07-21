Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 5,522 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Esquire Financial makes up 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.46% of Esquire Financial worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. This represents a 16.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ opened at $100.07 on Monday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

