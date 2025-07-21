Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

