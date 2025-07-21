Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

FBND opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

