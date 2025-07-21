Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,263,000 after buying an additional 564,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,344,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,904,000 after buying an additional 492,199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,715,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 323,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,585,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:BEP opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

