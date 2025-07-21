Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) versus 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Financial Contrast

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) and 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and 1stdibs.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 22.58% -143.67% 23.29% 1stdibs.com -22.69% -19.49% -13.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $24.09 billion 7.70 $5.88 billion $160.74 35.48 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 1.08 -$18.63 million ($0.55) -4.87

This table compares Booking and 1stdibs.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.com. 1stdibs.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Booking and 1stdibs.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 10 19 2 2.74 1stdibs.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $5,453.15, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than 1stdibs.com.

Volatility and Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats 1stdibs.com on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

