Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DAN

Dana Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DAN stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dana by 1,495.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Dana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.