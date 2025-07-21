J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,516 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $236.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

