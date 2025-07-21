Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.