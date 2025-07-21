Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 234,539 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.7%

BTZ opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

