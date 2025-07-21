Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,585 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105,666.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

