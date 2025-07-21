Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,548 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,303,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,723,000 after acquiring an additional 324,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $912,375,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

