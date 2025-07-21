Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Crown Castle by 781.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

