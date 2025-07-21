Peterson Wealth Services Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $71,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $143.25 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.62.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

