Miller Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Miller Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,423,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,730,000 after buying an additional 675,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,141,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,540,000.

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

