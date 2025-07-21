Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 159 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $158.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

