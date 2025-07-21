WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $178.75 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

