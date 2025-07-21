Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.