Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after acquiring an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CL opened at $86.88 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

