Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 1,017 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Atkore were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 1,514.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Atkore by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 0.8%

ATKR opened at $74.24 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

