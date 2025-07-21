Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.6%

CDNS stock opened at $315.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day moving average is $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

