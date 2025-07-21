Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after acquiring an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

