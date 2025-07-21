Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 33,038 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

PLTR stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $155.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

