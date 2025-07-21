Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13, RTT News reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,258 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

