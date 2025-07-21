Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Raised by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.