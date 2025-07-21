PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Financial Designs Corp increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,031 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $32.26 on Monday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

