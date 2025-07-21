Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.