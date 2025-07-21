Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Bought by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 419.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

