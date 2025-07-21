Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 306.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RADX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ThinkEquity upgraded shares of Radiopharm Theranostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of RADX opened at $4.43 on Monday. Radiopharm Theranostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. operates as a pre-clinical and clinical research company. It focuses on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is headquartered Carlton, Australia.

