MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.27.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $577.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 122,055 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

