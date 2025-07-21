Peterson Wealth Services Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,576,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 394,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after buying an additional 375,885 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,650,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 938,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 327,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NYSE:ELF opened at $117.76 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $190.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 11,860 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,372.44. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $2,835,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 188,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,839,799.96. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

