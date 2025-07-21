Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.