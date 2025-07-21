Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 121 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

