Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,695 shares of company stock worth $13,336,162 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

