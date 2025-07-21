Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,111 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $112,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

