Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VEA stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

