Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 354,683,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,294,000. Venture Global makes up 4.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Venture Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,439,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $938,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Venture Global and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

