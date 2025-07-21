Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 15,090 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.