Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 12.8% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SAN stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

