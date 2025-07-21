Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Lifted by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Kenvue by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.00 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

