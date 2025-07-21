Miller Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $63,163.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,046.10. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.61 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.78). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 42.99% and a negative return on equity of 69.26%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

